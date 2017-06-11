PE Panorama: Big-league PE players upset with image problem

08 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Paul Mackintosh

Private equity (PE)’s highest rollers are apparently feeling slightly miffed. At the 2017 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills this week, as reported by Reuters, Stephen Schwarzman, chief executive and co-founder of the Blackstone Group, complained that "people mistake us for financial people. I don’t know exactly why."

He cited the 600,000 employees and index-beating growth – on average, 50% faster than the S&P 500 Index – of Blackstone-owned companies. "If you had 600,000 employees, you might be a company. A responsible company. And that’s what we are,” Mr. Schwarzman remarked, as quoted by Reuters. And, he added, "the idea that you can do all that and have great success and be perceived at best in a marginal way in terms of contribution to society, you've got to really wonder who’s doing the PR."

Who indeed? Big-league PE is clearly not only aware of, but is also upset by, its image problem. Jonathan Sokoloff, managing partner of PE firm Leonard Green & Partners, and fellow panellist with Mr. Schwarzman, added: "We’ve been able to deliver returns for 30 years dramatically in excess of the stock market… Notwithstanding that, our industry still has a lousy reputation, we are generally viewed negatively by most people who don’t understand us."

Now, when you have a group of very sophisticated rich people complaining that the world doesn’t understand them, you’re entitled to hesitate rather than taking them at their own… ahem… valuation. This reminds me of Blackstone’s Tony James rebuking a Citigroup analyst for not understanding the true value of Blackstone’s stock after the firm’s earnings call in April. And I do think this reaction, rather than the kneejerk, clichéd, and prejudiced view of PE, points to the industry’s real problem.

It’s very easy to feel misunderstood when you live in a bubble. And for signs of bubble mentality, look no further than the venue – and the M-word. Yes, Michael Milken, once fined US$600 million and sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in one of the most notorious securities violations of all time. When rich people complain of being misunderstood in a forum created by one of the most notorious rich criminals on record, well, that’s pretty tone deaf PR.

To my mind, PE’s PR problem is not ruthless short-termism or fiduciary dereliction, or even fat fees – it’s navel-gazing. The private character of the industry has bred a culture unused to external accountability, except in investor meetings where the advantage is often with the general partner (GP). And it didn’t help when firms started to believe their own propaganda about value-enhancing “secret sauces” and proprietary business improvement techniques, which often boiled down to hiring Bain. No wonder that ILPA [Institutional Limited Partners Association, a trade organisation of institutional investors in private equity] has consistently demanded greater transparency and accountability in the industry.