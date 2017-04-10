PE Panorama: Desrochers exits CalPERS with clean legacy in his wake

10 April 2017 Category: Asia, Global, USA By Paul Mackintosh

Private equity (PE) investors and professionals worldwide will all be digesting news from the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), that “Réal Desrochers, managing investment director of the CalPERS PE programme, is leaving the pension fund to take a position with a large overseas bank”, effective April 7. Sarah Corr, an investment director in PE, will become interim head of the programme, CalPERS said in its news release.

It’s not just the size of CalPERS and its programme that will draw the PE community’s attention (“CalPERS' total fund market value currently stands at approximately US$312 billion”, according to the release, with about 8.5% of that, or about $26 billion, in PE). It’s more a matter of its bellwether status as a limited partner (LP) institutional investor in the asset class – and the controversies around its programme that Mr. Desrochers was originally called in to resolve.

Readers probably will remember that Mr. Desrochers joined CalPERS in 2011 to clean house after former Chief Executive Officer Fred Buenrostro, and placement agent Alfred Villalobos, were indicted for kickback schemes involving placement of CalPERS allocations to general partners (GPs). Mr. Desrochers moved on from this to execute CalPERS’s new programme of reducing its number of GP relationships and driving down costs.

"Réal has worked for years to reduce costs and increase transparency throughout the industry," Ted Eliopoulos, CalPERS’ chief investment officer, said in the release. "Because of him, we've been able to streamline the number of managers we work with, while at the same time negotiating much more favourable terms with our business partners.”

Ironically, if Mr. Desrochers has been called out for anything in the past, it’s been lack of transparency – in the journalistic sense. CalPERS may have preferred other designated spokespeople to handle communications tasks, but commentators complained about his reluctance to give interviews, and in at least one notable instance, Fortune magazine raised questions about Mr. Desrochers’ ability to communicate the nuances of PE fee structures to CalPERS’ own investment committee.

Given that this is one of the most complex, and contentious, issues in investment in the asset class, perhaps it isn’t surprising that even Mr. Desrochers struggled to communicate it at times. Given also, though, that PE as an asset class is trying to shed an image of being opaque, perhaps this is a skill that senior PE managers, especially on the LP side, should cultivate.

Anyway, although Mr. Desrochers may have sometimes appeared to be less than optimally transparent, at least no one appears ever to have doubted that he was 100% clean. And with the chequered past of CalPERS’ PE programme, that has to be some legacy.

