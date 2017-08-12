PE Panorama: Banking on the need for revitalised infrastructure

17 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, USA, Europe By Paul Mackintosh

Preqin’s latest quarterly private capital fundraising update substantiates the oft-cited bonanza in private equity (PE) fundraising with some hard data. According to the update, the year’s second quarter saw US$175 billion raised, with total first half 2017 fundraising now approaching $356 billion.

Furthermore, “Preqin expects this total to rise by up to 10% as more information becomes available, meaning 1H 2017 approaches the fundraising record of $384 billion recorded in 1H 2008”. It’s as though the global financial crisis never happened.

Preqin ticks off a series of other funds still in the market that look ready to test my grab-bag of superlatives. These include the $100 billion Softbank Vision Fund, “by far the largest private capital fund ever raised”, the $40 billion Blackstone Infrastructure Fund, “seeking to be the largest unlisted infrastructure fund ever raised”, and Apollo Investment Fund IX, “which, with a target of $24 billion, is seeking to become the largest buyout fund ever closed”. And, Preqin points out, total uninvested PE dry powder may hit the $1 trillion by year-end.

The unfortunate corollary, as one Financial Times columnist remarks, is that “there are not that many good investment prospects on offer. So when a faintly plausible asset does come up for sale, a PE manager will bid against competitors with the desperation of a Vegas poker player who is one weekend ahead of the bank examiners”.

The trends in deal making and exits already remarked in last week’s post should reassure investors that PE capital is not only being raised, but also deployed, and above all, returned to investors.

But the raw volume figures don’t give the entry point at which that capital is being invested, or how much of the exit value is being generated by secondary buyouts, where some investors may be rewarded, but others may see a less than optimal return as their money goes to pay other PE funds. But what choice do investors have? Reduce their exposure to the asset class? Or simply stick to PE as the least bad choice in a yield-starved environment? Not exactly the kind of rallying cry that an industry testing all-time highs would hope for.

Actually, my money would be on the Blackstone fund, on the simple grounds that there is more of a need, in the US and pretty much everywhere else, for revitalised infrastructure than for churning ownership of corporates.

Infrastructure may have its own returns profile, and may require commensurate fund structuring, but at least there may be more value to be extracted from capital injections than in the corporate buyout space, and more sense in limited partners committing to infrastructure funds than ever-larger buyout vehicles. To invoke an almost forgotten science fiction novel, I think we need to look beyond Apollo.