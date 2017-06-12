PE Panorama: KKR is talking the talk

12 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Japan, USA By Paul Mackintosh

Hard on the heels of the epic US$17.98 billion CVC Capital Partners VII fundraise comes the news of another closing of more immediate interest to Asia Pacific private equity (PE) investors. KKR, the house whose brand value did a great deal to put the asset class on the map in Asia, has announced the final close of its KKR Asian Fund III at $9.3 billion.

According to Joseph Bae, KKR member and managing partner of KKR Asia: “This flagship fund is a testament to KKR's ability to drive meaningful growth and value creation in our investee companies as a partner of choice to leading Asian businesses, families and management teams.”

Ming Lu, KKR member and head of Asia PE, adds: “We see a diverse set of opportunities across Asia Pacific stemming from rising consumption and urbanisation trends in key markets, as well as a larger carve-out and cross-border transactions in countries such as Japan.”

KKR has at least been busy enough in Asia to justify that kind of amount, wrapping up a $4.5 billion tender offer for Japanese auto parts maker Calsonic Kansei Corp and a $1.3 billion deal for life sciences equipment manufacturer Hitachi Koki Co in March this year.

KKR is also, literally, putting its money where its mouth is with this fund. “The firm, along with KKR employees, committed approximately $800 million, marking it our second-largest commitment to a KKR fund,” says Alisa Wood, KKR member and head of private market products group. “This highlights our focus on the alignment of KKR's interests alongside our fund investors, coupled with the excitement for the investment opportunities we are seeing across the region."

All the same, the same qualifications I instanced last week about the new competitive environment that independent value-driven firms like CVC and KKR are moving in applies to this vehicle as well.

KKR’s new fund may be, as the firm claims, “the largest private equity fund dedicated to investing in the region, according to Preqin”, but that definition needs a little bit of fancy footwork to stick.

It’s certainly not the largest fund raised under Asian auspices – witness the SoftBank Vision Fund, with its target of $100 billion. It’s also not the largest fund raised that focusses on single markets within Asia – look at the vast Chinese state-connected vehicles, such as the $30.20 billion China venture capital fund led by China Reform Holdings. Against such entities, even KKR’s ambitious vehicle begins to pale. Let’s hope that the well-worn KKR brand value offsets that.