PE Panorama: Fairfax sale evokes frenzied bidding war

22 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, USA, United Kingdom By Paul Mackintosh

At the risk of boring everyone – but I don’t think I will – I’d like to return to the subject of last week’s blog post: the private equity (PE) bid for the assets of embattled Australian media group Fairfax Media. Because the buyout majors have gone back to it – in spades.

Fairfax is now enjoying a very welcome jump in its share price to a six-year high, off the back of a second, competing PE bid for its asset portfolio, which includes the Sydney Morning Herald, Australian Financial Review, and a very valuable real estate portal. This time it’s buyout firm Hellman & Friedman, and its bid of up to US$2.13 billion is worth rather more than the initial approach from a consortium of TPG and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

Fairfax’s board has already issued a statement declaring that it “will invite both Hellman & Friedman and the TPG Consortium to conduct due diligence”. Fairfax Chairman Nick Falloon declared that “it is in the best interests of shareholders to grant both parties due diligence to explore whether a potential whole of company proposal is available.”

The TPG consortium had already come back with a revised proposal just days before. Meanwhile, according to Australian media, Hellman & Friedman’s Chairman Emeritus Brian Powers, a predecessor to Mr. Falloon as chairman of Fairfax, is leading the rival bid.

Could the bidding, and Fairfax’s share price, go even higher? It’s quite possible. According to Preqin data, the global PE industry was sitting on $820 billion of uninvested dry powder as of December 2016, and fundraising hasn’t really let up since then. Hellman & Friedman’s target price is a very small number set against that figure. Savvy leveraging and financial engineering might enable the bidders to accept an even higher multiple than the 19x earnings cited in a Deutsche Bank research note as a comparable for Fairfax’s Domain real estate portal.

Meanwhile, the Australian Financial Review is already running speculation that KKR and other competitors may get into the running, driven by ego as much as opportunism. And based on prior form, I wouldn’t be surprised to see hedge funds move to ride the share price hike – and perhaps secure a blocking stake that could enable them to squeeze maximum value from any final acquirer.

The Fairfax board has undoubtedly done the right thing by shareholders in taking this to a bidding war. The rival funds – and who knows how many other potential bidders – will now compete against each other to deliver the best offer. That may create further issues for them down the line post-investment, in terms of securing enough value enhancement to justify the final purchase price. But that will be out of the Fairfax board’s hands.

And even if, as the Fairfax announcement said, no final deal results, the media group can enjoy all the attention – and all the share price escalation.