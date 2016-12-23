PE Panorama: Expectations of continuous growth drive CEE inbound activity

28 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Paul Mackintosh

More than usual private equity activity seems to be taking place on my current home turf – Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) – with some major Asian players participating. Earlier in the month, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC Private Ltd (GIC), signed a definitive agreement to acquire Prague-headquartered CEE logistics player P3 Logistic Parks (P3) from TPG Real Estate and its partner Ivanhoé Cambridge. The transaction, according to GIC, is the largest in Europe’s real estate sector this year, valued at €2.4 billion (US$2.53 billion). Following this, CEE-focused private equity firm Mid Europa Partners has just acquired Romanian supermarket chain Profi for €533 million from Polish private equity firm Enterprise Investors. It is Romania’s largest ever private equity deal and its largest ever retail M&A deal.

What then, is driving all this CEE inbound activity? Well, one common thread appears to be expectations of continuous growth. Lee Kok Sun, chief investment officer at GIC Real Estate says of the P3 deal: “We are confident of the long-term potential of the European logistics sector, and look forward to expanding this attractive platform.”

Meanwhile, Nikolaus Bethlen, partner at Mid Europa Partners, comments on the Profi deal: “Profi is the fastest-growing food retail operator in Romania and is ideally positioned to build on its leadership position to deliver organic growth in the future.” Coverage of the transaction in Romanian press cited Profi as more than doubling its turnover between 2012 and 2015. P3 is obviously a play on the same kind of CEE consumer demand that is driving Profi’s performance, and apparently, such growth prospects are more than Western European markets are ever likely to deliver.

That said, there are a couple more factors that shouldn’t be discounted. One is the record amount of dry powder that private equity firms are sitting on, waiting for investment opportunities. The latest Preqin data quotes the overhang of uninvested private equity capital worldwide at US$862 billion, a level not seen since the advent of the global financial crisis in 2008. Bloomberg also cites an average premium on buyout acquisitions for 2016 at an eight-year high of 31%, helped along by $230 billion of outbound acquisitions from China this year.

With such an enormous appetite for deals, Central and Eastern Europe’s somewhat wilder and woollier – yet still underpenetrated markets, may look more appealing.

However, there could also be a risk of re-rating at work. With a supposedly stable and mature market like the UK delivering Brexit, and the US serving up a Trump presidency, received wisdom on risk in established versus emerging markets may have been completely thrown up in the air. Right now, the CEE seems to be a more stable and predictable proposition for long-term private equity investors rather than the UK cabinet or the incoming US administration.