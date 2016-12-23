PE Panorama: Private equity vulnerable to a Trump presidency

07 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global By Paul Mackintosh

Tearing your minds away from the US election really isn’t going to work this close to decision time, so here’s a story with a little political colour – mostly red, as it happens. And it concerns a very obvious component of the Republican presidential campaign: Populism.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) quotes the annual review of leading gatekeeper and advisory firm Hamilton Lane, which it claims to have had access to, following a meeting with investor clients in London. In the review (according to the WSJ) Hamilton Lane warns its clients of the risk of another global recession, triggered not by macroeconomic factors but by another populist backlash against globalization, of the kind that already caused Brexit. The article also warns that private equity (PE) might not just suffer collateral damage but may actually be in the line of fire, quoting Hamilton Lane’s own observations on how private equity has prospered over the past decades from the rise of corporate profits in the US – often at the expense of moribund wage levels and the offshoring of jobs.

The Economist, meanwhile, runs an analysis of the founding generation of buyout billionaires, Henry Kravis, Steve Schwarzman, David Rubenstein, Leon Black, and their ilk; all in their 60s and 70s. The column emphasizes how birthday and anniversary celebrations among the commanding heights of Wall Street PE firms are liable to be far more low key than in former years, for fear of triggering more popular hostility at a sensitive political time.

Yet, The Economist cites the longevity of this tier of managers, still in office long after the usual retirement or ouster time for mainstream corporate CEOs, and the relative durability of their firms, still in business and still raising funds on very much the same scale as before the global financial crisis. These stable platforms have built huge silos of assets over the years, but the same pattern observed by the WSJ implies that these giant portfolios have not delivered commensurate benefits to workers. The Economist also warns of potential tax changes that could crimp the buyout giants’ leverage supplies, and the personal profits of their founders.

Could private equity therefore be vulnerable to a Trump presidency? Given the volume of populist rhetoric that’s come in his wake, it is possible. Reuters notes that PE and hedge fund donors have contributed over US$56 million to the Clinton campaign. But the greater risk could be from the level of popular anger and resentment he has built up, regardless of the outcome of the election itself. That seems far more likely to be an enduring problem than just a Trump presidency.