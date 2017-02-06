PE Panorama: Shell to offload substantial North Sea assets

06 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Scotland By Paul Mackintosh

Something is stirring in the dark waters of the North Sea. And for once, it doesn’t have that much to do with Brexit, or Scottish nationalism. But it does involve an awful lot of money: US$3.8 billion, to be exact.

Royal Dutch Shell (Shell) has just announced two divestments, including the sale of substantial North Sea assets to private equity (PE)-supported entity Chrysaor. As per the acquirer’s announcement: “On completion of the acquisition, Chrysaor will become one of the largest producers of oil and gas in the UK”. Shell has rather a lot of debt, you see, having paid a paltry $54 billion to acquire BG Group last year, and wants to dispose of up to $30 billion of its non-core assets within two years, according to some sources.

Chrysaor paid $3.8 billion for assets equalling roughly half of Shell’s UK production capacity, and declared that it would “establish the leading UK independent energy and petroleum company focussed on the North Sea” around these assets. Reuters reports that Chrysaor is already looking to flesh out the Shell assets with other North Sea acquisitions, and is seeking to invest in higher production capacity in its new asset portfolio.

Chrysaor lists its investors as NGP Energy Capital Management, a PE firm making direct equity investments in the energy sector with approximately $17 billion of cumulative equity commitments; Global Natural Resource Investments, a PE group spun out from Barclays Bank in 2015, and Chromar LP, another more obscure Cayman-incorporated limited partnership. Reuters and other sources identify EIG Global Energy Partners (EIG) and Harbour Energy, an energy investment joint venture between EIG and Singapore-listed Noble Group, as among its investors.

Traditional multinational corporation (MNC) oil and gas players like Shell are reportedly winding down production in the North Sea, in favour of lower-cost and less mature fields elsewhere. Chrysaor and its ilk evidently believe that they can step in and extract value from these well-exploited fields through different approaches and cost and debt structures. They also have lifted a heavy burden in decommissioning costs from Shell’s shoulders, as the ageing production facilities near the end of their useful lives and need to be broken up.

Brits, already alarmed by PE ownership of some of their most iconic assets, will surely have more to chatter about after this deal. However, it also underlines one economically useful function of PE, that is, when MNCs go on the acquisition trail and pay ridiculous sums for big asset portfolios, PE players can often pick up some of the leftovers from the binge. Or from the debt hangover that follows. Cleaning up major corporations’ messes? Why, who would even hint at it...