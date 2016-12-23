PE Panorama: CalSTRS to cut down on external allocations

24 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Asia Asset Management

Let’s resist the temptation to discuss SoftBank’s US$100 billion tech investment fund plans for one week – after all, that fund won’t go away any time soon, not with the time it’ll take to find targets for all that dough. No, let’s focus for one week longer, not on floating bubbles inflated by ludicrous amounts of oil money, but on the serious business of investing people’s savings and getting a decent return for them. And finding people who will help you do it but who won’t take too much of the pie.

The California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS), “with a portfolio valued at $188.7 billion as of June 30, 2016, is the largest educator-only pension fund in the world,” according to its materials, has just made some very public statements about pulling its money out of external managers and moving it in-house, on the grounds that fees and external costs are making major inroads into returns. “The best way to get better returns is to lower costs,” Jack Ehnes, chief executive of CalSTRS, told the Financial Times, promising a 10% reduction in the amount of money the fund allocates externally.

Now, Mr. Ehnes may primarily have had mainstream asset classes in mind when he mentioned this, even though private equity (PE) is notoriously an expensive asset class due to its high fees, but Chris Ailman, CIO at CalSTRS, definitely didn’t a couple of days later when he complained to Bloomberg that “you’re going to see returns in a lot of asset classes continue to compress”, and added that PE was now delivering net returns 3% higher than public equities, versus historic averages of 5% higher.

To give some detail, CalSTRS’ announcement of its investment return for its fiscal year 2015-16, published in mid-July, showed PE delivering a return of 2.9% for the fiscal year, against CalSTRS’ Custom Private Equity Benchmark of 4.6%, underperforming by -1.7%. With only 8.7% of its huge portfolio in PE in that timeframe, one year of underperformance might not be that critical for CalSTRS, especially when the fund has announced that it “remains on track for full funding by the year 2046”, with a 7.7% performance on net returns over five years.

Yet general partners shouldn’t get complacent. PE underperformed the most against its benchmark of any of CalSTRS’ asset classes. If that kind of trend continues, set alongside PE’s proverbially expensive management fees, then PE managers really could have something to worry about. CalSTRS’ investment committee was already looking at direct infrastructure investment and co-investment last year, and may decide to cut funds out of the loop on more direct deals in future. And when CalSTRS speaks, others clearly listen.