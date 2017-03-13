PE Panorama: Capital saturation depressing returns?

13 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, USA, Canada, Mexico By Paul Mackintosh

Does private equity (PE) have a fundraising problem? Or a liquidity problem? Do investors have an asset class-access problem? Evidently NASDAQ seems to think so – or hopes so. Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) has just announced its new initiative: “The launch of Alternatives, a new business line designed to address the challenge of liquidity in alternative investment funds, with a vision to broaden access to these investments in an innovative way”.

In some ways, NPM Alternatives may be on to a good thing as access seems to be a lot more scarce compared to even liquidity or capital. According to Bloomberg, Apollo Global Management is looking for US$20 billion for its next buyout fund – potentially the biggest of its kind since the Global Financial Crisis. Meanwhile, KKR has just announced the final closing of its Americas XII Fund, “A $13.9 billion fund focussed on opportunistic investments in private equity-related transactions primarily in the US, Canada and Mexico”.

And that’s just some of the mega fundraising exercises currently in the wind. I’m assuming, on good evidence, that none of these were or are, waiting for NPM Alternatives to start rolling before seeking fresh commitments. “KKR is committing more money into this fund than any private equity fund in our history”, said the same announcement, so obviously they weren’t strapped for cash.

Despite this, Adena Friedman, CEO of Nasdaq, comments: “With the increasing demand for alternative investment products from high-net-worth investors (HNWIs) and fund managers’ desire to expand access to new investors, a solution for liquidity becomes a critical enabler for new capital formation. The question of liquidity continues to challenge the alternatives industry.”

I am having some difficulty in matching up the two parts of the first sentence of that quote in a logical manner. An asset class facing rising demand from HNWIs is likely to not need any critical enablers beyond a sign above the mail slot reading: “Cheques here”. Also, the chief liquidity challenge the buyout leaders appear to face right now is where to point the money hose. Which is not to say that the platform, and the innovations underlying it, may not have some structural value for the industry.

But who is this proposition really aimed at? Don’t tell me it’s not the HNWIs and other investors looking for their piece of all the action already mentioned above. I’d go out on a limb here and say that the last thing PE needs right now is more money. But it’s going to get it anyway because of returns. That is until and unless they end up killing the goose that lays the golden eggs by forcing too much down its throat. Capital saturation depressing returns? Surely that’s never been known to happen...