PE Panorama: Blackstone reports outstanding first quarter results

02 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe, United Kingdom, Germany By Paul Mackintosh

One of the hot items of recent private equity (PE) news was the Blackstone Group’s (Blackstone) announcement of its first quarter 2017 earnings, which were solidly positive, with GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net income of US$1 billion for the quarter, $2.9 billion for the last 12 months, and total AUM rising “to a record $368.2 billion through a combination of continued fundraising, organic platform expansion and strong fund appreciation”. PE economic net income per share alone rose 291% versus the same quarter last year.

Blackstone Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Schwarzman declared that: “Blackstone reported outstanding results in the first quarter, marked by strong returns across our major fund strategies, as well as our best quarter for realisations on record. The result was a more than doubling of revenue and earnings versus the prior-year period, and our second best quarterly distribution ever.”

You’d think that everything in Blackstone’s garden would be lovely. Well, not exactly. Blackstone is apparently upset that analysts don’t recognise the true value of its platform, leading to – in Blackstone’s view at least – consistently undervalued stock.

During the firm’s earnings call, Blackstone President and Chief Operating Officer Tony James tussled with a Citigroup analyst, who asked why Blackstone didn’t take advantage of the underpricing of its stock to do a share buyback. “We think the value is there, but we don't have confidence enough in you guys to figure that out because you have disappointed us consistently,” Mr. James said.

For his part, Mr. Schwarzman maintained in his announcement that Blackstone is now “consistently one of the highest yielding large-capitalisation companies in the world.” In the same call, he said that “while this is clearly a strong set of results for one quarter, greater than that is the output of Blackstone's business model and our ability to drive substantial outperformance over time, beating any relevant index by a very wide margin. [In] private equity, for example, our funds have outperformed the S&P 500 by approximately 700 basis points per year on a net basis after all fees, [since] its inception 30 years ago.”

Mr. Schwarzman went on to declare that Blackstone’s stock therefore ought to be trading at around US$100 per share, instead of its current range of around $29-30.

Despite this view, Blackstone’s shares have only risen a few cents since the April 20 results announcement. One issue, as other analysts were not slow to point out, is risk. Blackstone, PE, and the entire alternatives asset basket, are all rated as riskier than the S&P 500.

And just to illustrate this point, earlier this month, Blackstone agreed to hand over control of its struggling German outdoor-wear investee Jack Wolfskin to its leverage providers in a debt-for-equity swap, according to Reuters reports, to tackle the company’s $350.06 million debt burden following its 2011 buyout by a Blackstone-led consortium.

PE remains a risky business. Blackstone’s limited partners, flush with distributions from these strong results, have little reason to be disappointed with the firm’s performance. Does Blackstone?