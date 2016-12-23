PE Panorama: TPG and MBK to snap up Hong Kong telecom giant

11 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan, USA By Paul Mackintosh

Another week, another major Asian private equity (PE) deal. This time, Hong Kong, long the domicile for big players who then go out and invest elsewhere, gets to see a little action on home turf, with the announced joint acquisition by TPG and MBK Partners (MBK) of Wharf T&T Limited (Wharf T&T), “Hong Kong’s largest purely enterprise-focussed telecom service provider, with an extensive fibre optic network covering approximately 90% of the commercial market”.

Tycoon Peter Woo’s The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Wharf Holdings) is letting go this no-longer-core asset for US$1.2 billion, in an all-cash deal which reportedly trumped HKBN Ltd and SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd as well as PE competitor KKR. Wharf Holdings’ shares fell slightly after the announcement, suggesting that the market doesn’t regard the deal as massively value-enhancing, but with the level of rival interest for the asset, TPG and MBK will obviously have no shortage of suitors when they finally seek to exit Wharf T&T. Wharf Holdings’ related asset pay-TV operator i-Cable Communications Ltd might also come on the market, which could give MBK a chance to grow its South Korean and Taiwanese cable TV portfolio even further.

So some might hope for more buyout deals in Hong Kong. How likely is that? Well, there’s a long-running thesis in Asia-Pacific buyout circles that “capital drives the market” – meaning that the ever-larger capital reservoirs and leverage resources of Asian buyout vehicles will eventually draw major assets out of the hands of the region’s family and state-connected business dynasties and open up more of a free market in control for PE investors. Is the Wharf T&T deal evidence of that?

Well, yes and no. Peter Woo is obviously ready to give up an asset for the right price, just as James Packer was when he spun off Nine Entertainment to CVC Capital Partners in 2007. Is this the same as a free market in corporate control? PE general partners (GPs) should worry. They, after all, can put their money to work in the taipans’ leavings whenever it makes financial and business sense, and probably make a healthy profit if they handle it right, not least with the kind of potential for trade sales and secondary buyouts by other eager GPs that we already saw on show in the Wharf T&T deal. But could those same PE firms go to the market to achieve a contested takeover or pry a core asset out of the hands of a tycoon? Don’t bank on it. Shareholder democracy looks as unlikely to prevail in Hong Kong as the other kind.