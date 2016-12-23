PE Panorama: Softbank buys into Saudi sci-fi vision

31 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global By Paul Mackintosh

And so to a story that’s almost science fiction – the announcement by SoftBank Group of the formation of the SoftBank Vision Fund in partnership with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, with plans to make investments in the global tech sector and to be the largest of its kind, with a potential investment size of up to US$45 billion in the next five years and an overall potential size reaching $100 billion…



SoftBank founding chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son has spoken of “bigger plans” for his new creation than the initial objective to invest at least $25 billion over the next five years. Further even than the additional detail about his intentions to invest in a series of company acquisitions ranging from $2 billion to $5 billion, and even more in the $1 billion range.

Mr. Son’s $22 billion acquisition of Sprint in 2013 and his $31 billion acquisition of ARM Holdings in 2016 indicate that his plans for the fund are surprisingly realistic and proportionate, but his ambitions for the tech sector are blue-sky. Quoted in the Financial Times after the announcement of the launch, Mr. Son cited the concept of Singularity, popularised by Science Fiction writer Vernor Vinge: The phase in technological evolution when computer intelligence surpasses its human progenitors and takes off into a new horizon far beyond the capacity of mere mortal minds to comprehend.

What then, does this say about the prospects for tech investment and venture capital (VC)? For one thing, no matter what the VC spin, this is not a start-up booster, but instead a buyout vehicle closer in its investment strategy to Silver Lake; with its marriage of leveraged buyout structures and tech focus. And to put the fund’s massive size in perspective, Google’s parent entity Alphabet currently has a market capitalisation of just under $550 billion, while Microsoft sits at $471.55 billion and Oracle at $157.2 billion. Even $100 billion for an entire fund will only go so far for tech companies these days.

The lesson here is probably not that certain tech opportunities are so compelling that they warrant $100 billion funds. Rather, it is more that in this low-yield world, there are large amounts of capital sitting on the sidelines waiting for opportunities. Enough even to take a flyer on immensely long-term bets like the Singularity and enough to take even more interest when a general partner gives them the chance to make huge commitments at one go. Other institutions are being invited to come on board as limited partners alongside the Saudi PIF.

The rest of the traditional VC space can probably carry on regardless – but at least with the promise of some seriously big payoffs very far down the line.