PE Panorama: PE may be facing diminishing returns in years ahead

17 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, USA By Paul Mackintosh

Two interesting developments from opposite sides of the Pacific point towards some interesting times ahead for private equity (PE) in Asia and worldwide. That’s interesting as in the classic Chinese curse sense. Because the asset class may be facing diminishing returns in the years ahead, leading to a fall-off in fund commitments and institutional support at the back end, and a scramble for cash-generative infrastructure or infrastructure-like assets at the sharp end.

The recent US$1.2 billion acquisition of Hong Kong’s Wharf T&T by North Asian buyout firm MBK Partners and US alternative asset manager TPG typifies the trend. As Bloomberg pointed out, Wharf T&T saw an 18% rise in its free cash flow in 2015, and the business itself is an impeccable telecoms infrastructure play, with a low churn rate among its predominantly corporate customers. Permira, meanwhile, has just picked up Tricor Holdings, the share registry unit spun off by Bank of East Asia, paying $838 million. Tricor is another steady cash-generative business with infrastructure-like characteristics.

That word “steady”, though, should be a warning sign for anyone conditioned to the high-growth Asian PE environment of the past decade. General partners (GPs) are now making their biggest bets on assets that do generate immediate cash but have only modest expectations for organic growth. Asia may have quite a few of them, but this strategy says plenty about overall growth prospects for what used to be a zooful of tiger economies.

It also says plenty about the other issue PE confronts. CalPERS, one of the institutional investment world’s biggest and most bullish supporters of PE, told Bloomberg that it expects lower, and potentially far lower, returns from the asset class in future. After a record distribution spike in 2015, buyout funds with magazines full of dry powder are waging tough battles for assets. They also have to use more of that powder per deal.

Despite the low interest rate environment, leverage supply is constrained by post-crisis regulatory pressures. This crimps the “L” in LBO (leveraged buyout), compelling funds to put more of their own money into deals, while leverage can no longer function as a nitro boost for returns. A growing appetite for mezzanine debt doesn’t seem to be mitigating this trend, and mezzanine in any case is more expensive and riskier than senior debt.

Bloomberg quotes Carlyle Co-CEO David Rubenstein as PE limited partners (LPs) now ready to accept IRRs (internal rate of returns) as low as 15%, up to 20% down on historical norms. With returns expectations depressed in asset classes across the board, that percentage may still look comparatively attractive. But it looks as though LPs that turned to PE as a panacea for low growth at home are destined to be disappointed. Particularly those in Asian funds, perhaps. Very, very interesting times.