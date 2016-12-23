PE Panorama: Private equity seems to be in a selling mood right now

12 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, United Kingdom, Canada By Paul Mackintosh

Private equity (PE) seems to be in a selling mood right now, as OMERS (Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System) makes its first homegrown European exit via its direct investment private equity unit, OMERS Private Equity (OPE). OPE sold a 51% stake in London-headquartered global maritime services company V.Group to buy out its peer, Advent International (Advent).

According to the OMERS press release, the sale of V.Group marks the first exit by OPE in Europe since establishing a presence in London in 2009. Furthermore, it adds: “OPE will reinvest in a minority stake in V.Group, working with Advent and the management team to support the continued growth and development of the business.”

OPE went into the asset in 2011 and has since done the proper PE thing of building value, notwithstanding its own origins as an offshoot of a pension fund. Mark Redman, global head of OPE, comments: “I am delighted that we have demonstrated ultimate proof of concept with this exit and am confident the global team shall continue to generate the long-term, stable returns necessary to meet the OMERS pension promise.” It isn’t clear exactly how much OMERS sold its stake in V.Group for, but its original purchase of the asset from Exponent Private Equity gave an enterprise value of US$520 million. Thus, the stake should be worth at least half that amount, especially since OMERS will have aimed at a premium.

Buying from one PE firm and selling to another, OMERS is falling into customary PE practice in more ways than one. Another is the current fashion for exits. Cheap leverage has fuelled many investments in recent years, but expectations out there in the wider investment community are for a rise in inflation and interest rates under Donald Trump, no matter how many of his campaign promises he ever gets to implement. That means dearer leverage. With that in mind, and the general trepidation around the actual commencement of a Mr. Trump presidency, many investors are getting out while they can.

At least OMERS is doing what long-term institutional investors are supposed to do, which is making investments aimed at generating strong returns. This, OMERS says, will help deliver secure and sustainable pensions to its members, and build further value. As Martin le Huray, co-head, European PE at OPE says: “Our continued belief in the business is demonstrated by us retaining a minority stake alongside Advent.” Let’s hope they never have cause to regret that decision.