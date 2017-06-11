PGIM Real Estate identifies Japan and Australia as key focus for Asia

12 May 2017
By Hui Ching-hoo

PGIM Real Estate, the real estate investment arm of New York-listed Prudential Financial, is looking to expand its turf in Asia Pacific, and has identified Japan and Australia as the focal points for its portfolio allocation.

In an exclusive interview with Asia Asset Management, Benett Theseira, head of Asia Pacific at PGIM Real Estate, says: “Our more balanced approach in Asia has allowed us to generate stable cash flows and more reliability for our partners and investors through market cycles, which is a testament to our strategy to minimise the risk we take with our investments.”

PGIM Real Estate had approximately US$67 billion in total AUM globally at the end of 2016, including about $5.8 billion sourced from the Asia Pacific region. The company has several Asia-focussed strategies including Asia core, Asia retail, and Asia value-add.

“We’ve been investing in Asia Pacific since 1994. Over the years, we’ve invested in a wide range of real estate strategies and asset classes in real estate markets across the region including Singapore, Japan, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, India, and Korea,” says Mr. Theseira.

As a recent example, PGIM Real Estate wrapped up its acquisition of the T Tower building in Seoul in March this year for an undisclosed amount. The company completed the deal through a joint venture with IGIS Asset Management, the largest real estate manager in South Korea.

“Asia offers a diverse basket of opportunities. At the current stage of the cycle, we advise our investors to prioritise markets which have substantial income and rental growth,” Mr. Theseira says, singling out Japan and Australia as favourable destinations for investors.

“Japan has seen more demand and growth inflows into real estate, both domestically and internationally, as well as a pick-up in rental demand and growth following the significant stimulus measures introduced by the Abe government. We favour [the] office and retail sectors because of rental growth and the strong growth in tourism,” he adds.

According to Mr. Theseira, the company has a diverse client base comprising institutional investors, high net worth individuals, and sovereign wealth funds from around the globe.

“We have been attracting significant capital from Europe, the Middle East and Asia to invest with us in our Asia-Pacific strategies. In recent years, we’ve also seen capital flowing across borders, particularly from Asia into our US and European real estate equity and debt strategies,” he adds.