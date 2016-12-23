New indicators for investment success identified in CFA Institute research

13 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Hong Kong By Natalie Leung

The phi (purpose, habits and incentives) of investment professionals have a positive correlation with the success of investment outcomes, say the CFA Institute and the Centre for Applied Research at State Street Corporation (State Street) in a new study. According to the study, a one-point increase in phi – which occurs where the goals and values of an individual or organisation intersect – is associated with a 28% increase in odds of achieving greater organisational performance; a 55% increase in the probability of achieving client satisfaction; and a 57% higher chance of excellent employee engagement.

Based on the findings, the researchers say that the investment industry and its professionals have to move from a performance-driven culture to a purpose-driven one in order to ensure that the long-term goals of their clients are met. “Why we invest influences how well we invest, and individuals with high “phi” are more likely to view their job as a calling instead of just a job or a career,” State Street’s global head of the Centre for Applied Research, Suzanne Duncan tells Asia Asset Management. “They have the mind-set to always act in the best interests of their clients at all costs.”

This hidden variable of performance – phi – was identified following 18-months of research involving more than 7,000 industry participants across the 20 countries, including Hong Kong. Based on the research findings, the Asia-Pacific region ranks highest in terms of phi, followed by the Americas. By profession, asset managers scored highest, followed by asset owners and insurance professionals.

However, Hong Kong is an outlier in its adoption of phi, as only 14% of the survey respondents from the territory said that their purpose for being in the investment management industry was to help clients achieve their financial goals – compared to global statistics of 26%.

In terms of passion, 25% of the Hong Kong respondents said that their work is just a job, compared to a much lower number of 12% globally.

According to the researchers, the statistics on Hong Kong reflect the intense competitiveness in the investment community; but warn that competition can be a double-edged sword.

“Competition can be good in creating economy and value, but if it is not directed by purpose, that competition becomes about yourself and winning at all costs. That's not about purpose, that’s about you,” Ms. Duncan says, adding: “Phi is not about you, it is about something beyond yourself.”

Ms. Duncan notes that the psychology of investment professionals is easily influenced by clients’ investment behaviour, therefore it is equally important to increase phi amongst clients and investment professionals alike. Despite the worrying results, Ms. Duncan remains optimistic: “While market outcome is not within our control, phi is. This study encourages professionals to promote phi within their organisations.”

Paul Smith, president and CEO at CFA institute, points out that phi score can also be a good implication of products that investment professionals may like to offer and what sort of business is sustainable.

The research reveals that environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact investing has the highest phi score amongst different asset classes and different types of investments due to its emphasis on purpose and high performance.

“Investment managers need to appeal to clients in a way that there is a point for the investment in long-term,” explains Mr. Smith. “If you can find those products, your clients will be more loyal and long-term, as they share your purposes and alignment of the interest.”