PIMCO announces new head of Asia-Pacific

26 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, USA By Asia Asset Management

California-based investment management firm PIMCO has announced that Kimberley Stafford – currently managing director (MD) and global head of the company’s consultant relations group – has been named as its new head of Asia-Pacific. She replaces MD and current head of Asia-Pacific, Eric Mogelof, who is taking up a new role as head of PIMCO’s US global wealth management business.

Kimberley Stafford

Reporting to Emmanuel Roman, PIMCO’s chief executive officer, Ms. Stafford will assume her responsibilities immediately and will relocate to Hong Kong mid-year. Mr. Mogelof, who will also report to Mr. Roman, will also assume his responsibilities immediately, and will relocate to New York in June.

Commenting on her new role, Ms. Stafford says: “I look forward to building on the excellent service that Eric and our team in Asia-Pacific have delivered to clients. I will be supported in this role by a best-in-class regional leadership team and deep bench of talented investment professionals, both in Asia-Pacific and around the world.”

Ms. Stafford has held several senior positions during her 17-year career at PIMCO. Before taking up her current position heading consultant relations globally for the firm’s US institutional sales and alternatives marketing groups, she was global head of human resources and talent management, head of global sustainability initiatives, a member of the executive office and an account manager in the consultant relations group. She has also served on PIMCO’s executive committee, playing a key role in setting the company’s strategic direction.

“Kim is the ideal executive to continue to serve our clients in the incredibly important Asia-Pacific region because of her deep understanding of the asset management business, her commitment to our clients and proven strategic leadership,” remarks Mr. Roman.

As of December 31 last year, PIMCO’s global AUM totalled US$1.47 trillion.