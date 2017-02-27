Adrian Orr elected as new chair of PPI

27 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Japan, Korea, Thailand, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

The board of directors of the Pacific Pension & Investment Institute (PPI) has elected Adrian Orr, chief executive officer of the New Zealand Super Fund, as its new chairperson.

Mr. Orr succeeds Theresa J. Whitmarsh, executive director of the Washington State Investment Board, who held the position for three years. Mr. Orr previously served as vice chair of the PPI board of directors from February 2014 to February 2016, and also as co-chair for PPI’s programme committee during that period. He also serves as chair of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds.

Mr. Orr has been CEO of the New Zealand Super Fund since February 2007, where his duties encompass the general management of the Guardians of the New Zealand Superannuation. Before that, Mr. Orr served as deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. He was also chief economist at Westpac Banking Corp, chief manager of the economics department at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the chief economist of the National Bank of New Zealand.

PPI is a global organisation with individual and institutional members from leading pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations and commercial asset management experts including Thailand’s Government Pension Fund, Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund, Singapore’s GIC Private Ltd, and China’s National Council for Social Security Fund.