Taiwan’s second-largest pension fund seeks global managers

03 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s second-largest pension scheme, the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF), has invited bids from external managers for its first global multi-asset mandate with an aggregated quota of US$600 million as part of its strategy to diversify its offshore allocation.

The PSPF said in a statement that the bureau would appoint three external managers to undertake the mandate. Each will be granted a quota of US$200 million, for a duration of five years.

The PSPF stated that eligible applicants must have been in existence for at least three years with total assets under management of more than $5 billion globally as of June 30, 2016. The deadline for application submission is set for November 22.

In view of the low interest rate and volatile domestic environment, the PSPF is ramping up efforts to scale up its overseas exposures. In mid-2015, the bureau granted its first international real estate mandate to Cohen & Steers and Baring Asset Management.

Feng-Ching Tsay, vice chairman of the PSPF Management Board, previously told Asia Asset Management that the fund’s current emphasis is to gain stable cash flows in its portfolio, in view of increasing market volatility.

Multi-asset investing appears to have gained more traction in recent years among Asian institutional investors. Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds, the supervisory body of the island state's labour pensions, appointed Allianz Global Investors, JP Morgan, Deutsche and PineBridge to oversee its first multi-asset mandate last year, while Australian superannuation fund Sunsuper named Neuberger Berman and JP Morgan Investment Management to run its new multi-asset strategy.

The PSPF’s year-to-date revenue as at the end of September this year reached of NT$10.3 billion (US$326 million), translating to an annualised return of 1.87%.