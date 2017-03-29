Taiwan mulls allowing PSPF to invest in real assets

By Asia Asset Management

The Taiwanese government is reportedly studying the feasibility of allowing the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF), the island state’s second largest retirement scheme, to invest in real assets.

According to a report in China Times, Chou Hung-Hsien, Minister at Taiwan’s Ministry of Civil Service, said the ministry has been in talks with the Examination Yuan, the government body responsible for the PSPF’s mandate outsourcing, and the Executive Yuan, the executive branch of the Taiwanese government, to evaluate the possibility of incorporating real assets in the PSPF’s portfolio.

Mr. Chou reportedly pointed out that local insurers had been permitted to invest in onshore and offshore properties since 2012, and as such, financial regulatory bodies should press ahead to lift the restriction for the PSPF.

“The move will significantly help to diversify investment channels for the PSPF as well as beef up its investment return in view of the vibrant property market,” Mr. Chou was quoted as saying, without providing a timeline for such a move.

Grace Lee, chairperson of Taiwan’s Pension Fund Association, tells Asia Asset Management that the PSPF’s investment performance has been stable over the past few years.

“It’s hard to predict whether the relaxation of property investment will improve its investment performance. It’s very dependent on which types of properties the pension will be allowed to access. Also, direct investments in real assets are technically more difficult compared to investing in securitised properties,” she says.

According to its latest monthly financial report for members, the PSPF posted a return of 0.23% year-on-year in January this year, underperforming its benchmark two-year local fixed deposit rate of 1.04% during the period.

The PSPF had approximately NT$545.5 billion (US$18.08 billion) in total investment assets as of January 31, 2017.