Taiwan’s PSPF grants US$300 million in funding for global mandate

15 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF), a mandatory defined-benefit scheme for civil servants, teachers and military personnel, has granted US$300 million in funding to three foreign managers for its global multi-asset mandate.

This is the first time in two years that the PSPF, Taiwan’s second largest retirement scheme, is funding overseas mandates. The amount is half of the total quota announced when it called for bids last year.

The PSPF awarded $100 million to each of the three managers – JP Morgan Asset Management, AllianceBernstein, and Schroder Investment Management – in June, according to the fund’s latest monthly report posted on its website last week. The managers were appointed in December.

The fund had invited bids for the mandate last October as part of its strategy to diversify its overseas portfolio. The total quota was US$600 million. It did not say when the balance would be awarded.

Taiwan’s pension funds typically grant funding in phases in order to diversify market risk. A PSPF spokesman declined to comment on the funding strategies when approached by Asia Asset Management (AAM).

According to Janet Li, director of investments, Greater China, at Willis Towers Watson, Taiwan’s pension funds have generally become more cautious on funding their mandates because of global market uncertainties.

“However, the PSPF’s move has little to do with the change in market conditions. Instead, it will be more concerned about its financial sustainability,” Ms. Li tells AAM. She says the PSPF has entered a period where withdrawals by retirees will exceed contributions because of Taiwan’s ageing population.

The Taiwanese government is looking to press ahead with pension reforms by reducing the pay-out ratio to retirees in order to mitigate the PSPF’s financial woes, but public resistance makes it difficult to push the measures through, according to a report in May in the China Times Daily.

“To address its (the PSPF’s) projected account deficit, the pension reform has been underway. That said, it is not expected to affect the pension fund’s investment and funding strategies,” Ms. Li says.

The PSPF had NT$591.48 billion (US$19.52 billion) of total AUM as at June 2017, up from NT$579.32 billion in December 2016.