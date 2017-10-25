Taiwan’s PSPF seeks foreign managers for fixed income mandate

25 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF), a mandatory defined-benefit scheme for the island state’s civil servants, teachers and military personnel, is looking to appoint four foreign asset managers for its total return fixed-income mandate.

Aggregate funding for the mandate is US$800 million, and each manager will receive a quota of $200 million, the fund says in a statement posted on its website on October 23. The managers will be appointed for a period of five years.

Eligible applicants must have more than $5 billion in total AUM globally, relevant investment experience, and a minimum three-year track record as of June 31.

The managers will be allowed to invest in a variety of fixed-income products, including central government bonds, corporate bonds, and bank debentures.

They are required to beat the benchmark US 3-month T-Bill Yield Index by 2.5%, the PSPF says.

Applications are open until November 11, and the fund will conduct due diligence in late November.

The PSPF had total AUM of NT$563.2 billion (US$18.62 billion) as of August 31.