PE Panorama: CalPERS to pull out of PE?

26 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, USA, Europe By Paul Mackintosh

One piece of news that ought to – if it doesn’t – send shudders through the entire private equity (PE) community, is the report, in both Reuters and elsewhere, that the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) is looking to review its commitment to PE. This comes with the caution, from Chief Investment Officer Ted Eliopoulos, according to Reuters, that America’s largest independent institutional investor in the asset class may have to "weigh a much reduced allocation to private equity”.

CalPERS has an allocation of just under US$26 billion to PE, representing just over 8% of its total portfolio. However, its bellwether role in the US pension fund community is far beyond even its substantial commitment. Yet this hasn’t insulated it from scrutiny, and criticism, over its commitments.

Currently, according to Reuters, that criticism centres on the fees that PE firms charge to investors. The "fish bowl of CalPERS may have reached a tipping point for us in private equity," said Mr. Eliopoulos. "Over the course of the past two years and frequently in these monthly investment committee meetings, CalPERS staff is attacked and denigrated for our decision to invest in these funds."

As I hinted in my coverage of David Bonderman’s betise at a board meeting of TPG investee Uber – which led to his retirement from the board, and to a massive reputational hit to Uber, TPG, and PE investment per se – PE needs a long, hard look at the “private” part of its moniker. That “private” properly refers to a certain position of its investments in relation to the public markets. It absolutely doesn’t mean unaccountable autonomy, private discretion to say and do just what you like, and recusal from public, or investor, scrutiny.

Perhaps the reaction of CalPERS’ stakeholders is disproportionate and inappropriate. But I doubt it, and even if it is, I know who I’d point the finger of blame at for that.

The older generation of PE founders, and funds, may feel they are entitled to all the fees they get. The people giving them their money apparently feel otherwise. And PE, remember, is always other people’s money. That’s what comes with the general partner (GP) / limited partner (LP) structure that allows PE’s leaders to enjoy the clubbable autonomy they historically indulged in.

Those leaders may, for now, be able to ride out the loss of one LP, however influential. But their sense of entitlement doesn’t seem to have stopped them being their own worst enemies. And as with Uber, the consequences do seem to be coming home to roost.