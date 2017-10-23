Philip Tso joins Allianz Global Investors

23 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Veteran fund consultant Philip Tso has joined Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) as head of institutional solutions for Asia Pacific.

Philip Tso

News of the appointment comes after Asia Asset Management (AAM) exclusively reported on October 11 that Mr. Tao had relinquished his position as director of investment services for Hong Kong at Willis Towers Watson in the middle of the month. He had worked at the global investment advisory firm since 1996.

Mr. Tso’s appointment at AllianzGI was effective October 19. Based in Hong Kong, he reports to Desmond Ng, the company’s head of Asia, a spokeswoman tells AAM.

“Mr. Tso will be primarily responsible for guiding AllianzGI’s strategy in Asia Pacific in delivering the firm’s best-in-class investment advice and diverse solutions to institutional investors,” she says.

“The company will also work closely with the Hong Kong institutional team to maintain senior client relationships and to support various engagement efforts including servicing, promoting thought leadership and building the firm’s profile in pension-related topics,” she adds.

Allianz Global Investors, a subsidiary of Germany’s Allianz Asset Management AG, has AUM of 498 billion euros (US$587.70 billion) currently.