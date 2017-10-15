Philip Tso to jump ship at Willis Towers Watson for mystery asset management firm

11 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Veteran fund management consultant Philip Tso is set to relinquish his position as director of investment services for Hong Kong at global investment advisory firm Willis Towers Watson, Asia Asset Management (AAM) can confirm.

Philip Tso

Mr. Tso has been with Willis Towers Watson for more than 20 years and has led the company’s investment business in Hong Kong and Asia since 2008.

Mr. Tso will vacate his role at the company in mid-October to join an asset management firm in a regional role, according to a Willis Towers Watson spokesperson. As of writing, he had not responded to a direct query from AAM in regard to which fund house he would be joining.

The spokesperson from Willis Towers Watson confirmed Mr. Tso’s impending departure to AAM, adding that his responsibilities would be shared by the company’s Asia leadership team and would be overseen by Jayne Bok, Willis Towers Watson’s head of investments for Asia.

“We would like to thank Philip for his significant contribution to the growth of Willis Towers Watson’s business and wish him every success in his new role,” the spokesperson tells AAM, while pointing out that the company is working to ensure a smooth transition of management and client relationships.

Willis Towers Watson’s investment team in Hong Kong currently comprises over 30 investment professionals, who consult to some of the largest funds and institutions in the territory.

UK-headquartered Willis Towers Watson currently has assets under advisory of over US$2.3 trillion globally.