Hike in monthly pensions for Filipino Social Security System members

20 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Philippines By Asia Asset Management

Pensioners in the Philippines will receive 1,000 pesos (US$20.04) more in their monthly Social Security System (SSS) pensions starting from next month, following approval from the Senate on a joint resolution calling for the pension hike.

The initial amount proposed was 2,000 pesos, which will be split over two tranches in 2017 and 2019.

The pension hike proposal was previously approved by lawmakers last December and revived after being vetoed by former President Benigno Aquino III in the last administration.

“Considering the escalating cost of living, the meagre amount of monthly pensions that the SSS pensioners receive is no longer adequate to support even their basic needs”, read a government statement, which was released at the end of last week.

According to the latest figures from the SSS, there were more than two million SSS members as of September 2016, who stand to benefit from the pension hike.

The scheme had AUM of 487.55 billion pesos and revenue of 131.97 billion pesos at the end of the first three quarters of 2016. Out of the total revenue, 107.36 billion pesos came from members’ contributions and 24 billion pesos were derived from investments and other income.

The total investment level for the SSS reached 470.14 billion pesos in September this year, of which 39% was invested in government securities, 24% in equities, 18% in loans to members, 8% in corporate notes, 7% in bank deposits and the remainder in real estate. The average return on investment was 7% as of September.