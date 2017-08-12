Philippines’ SSS records sharp net revenue drop in first quarter

20 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Philippines By Asia Asset Management

The Philippines’ Social Security System (SSS), the country’s state pension fund, reports its net revenue plunged 67% year-on-year in the first quarter as increased benefit payments boosted expenditures.

The pension fund’s net revenue – total revenues minus total expenditures – fell from 12.3 billion pesos (US$246.32 million) in the first quarter of 2016 to 4 billion pesos for the same period a year later, the SSS said in a June 16 statement.

It says total expenditures surged 43% from a year ago, primarily due to an increase in benefit payments. Total benefit payments jumped 43% year-on-year to 44.77 billion pesos.

Emmanuel F. Dooc, the SSS’s president and chief executive officer, says in the statement that the disbursement of newly approved additional benefits to more than two million pensioners in March raised pension payments for the first quarter by nearly 7 billion pesos.

In January this year, the government approved additional benefits of 1,000 pesos each to qualified pensioners. Disbursements of these benefits in April were also included in the pension fund’s total expenditures for the first quarter.

Retirement and death benefit payments totalled 24.24 billion pesos and 13.63 billion pesos, respectively, in the first quarter, up 50% from the same period of 2016. These payments accounted for 85% of total disbursements.

The pension fund’s total revenue for the first three months of 2017 rose to 48.78 billion pesos from 43.5 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2016.

Contributions from scheme members rose 10.9% year-on-year to 39.55 billion pesos, and investments and other income were up 17.7% to 9.23 billion pesos.