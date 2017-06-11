Pictet poaches Andy Wong from Invesco HK

26 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, USA, United Kingdom, Italy By Asia Asset Management

Andy Wong has left Invesco Hong Kong (Invesco HK) to join specialist asset management firm Pictet Asset Management (Pictet) as senior investment manager within its multi-asset team with immediate effect.

Andy Wong

Based in Hong Kong, he will co-manage Pictet Strategic Income, the firm’s Hong Kong-domiciled Asia-biased multi-asset fund.

Amy Cho, Pictet’s managing director and regional head for Asia Pacific ex-Japan, remarks: “This is a testament to the firm’s commitment to investing in Asia and to further bolstering its multi-asset capabilities. Multi-asset is gaining traction with Asian investors, thanks to the team’s dynamic allocation approach that allows swift responses to the changing market environment.”

Prior to taking on his new role, Mr. Wong was a senior fund manager overseeing multi-asset income mandates for Asian investors at Invesco HK. He began his financial career at Goldman Sachs, and during his tenure held various investment roles in Hong Kong, New York, and Tokyo.

“We are pleased to have Andy joining the team. With 16 years of financial experience across major asset classes under his belt, we are confident that he will instil a fresh perspective among us. This is particularly valuable in times of uncertainties,” comments Percival Stanion, head of the international multi-asset team at Pictet.

Pictet is part of Swiss-based The Pictet Group – its international multi-asset team consists of 18 members, including portfolio managers, strategists and analysts, across London, Milan, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. As of December 31, 2016, the firm was managing US$160 billion of assets across a broad range of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset strategies.