PineBridge lures Lisa Wang from SSGA

28 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Global multi-asset class investment manager PineBridge Investments (PineBridge) has appointed Lisa Wang as head of marketing and communications for Asia.

Lisa Wang

Based in Hong Kong, she is charged with driving the firm’s marketing and communications strategies aligned with its investment and business objectives in the region. She is also responsible for enhancing the company’s brand awareness within both institutional and retail channels.

“Lisa is a proven and dedicated marketing professional who joins at an exciting time for PineBridge. We have ambitious growth plans for Asia, which now accounts for more than half of our global assets, and I believe she will play an integral role to the ongoing success of our business in the region,” remarks Rajeev Mittal, Asia chief executive officer at PineBridge.

Prior to joining PineBridge, Ms. Wang was head of marketing for Asia Pacific at State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), where she was responsible for developing multichannel strategy marketing plans. She has more than a decade of business-to-business and business-to-consumer asset management industry marketing experience.

PineBridge is majority-owned by a subsidiary of Pacific Century Group, an Asia-based private investment group. As of March 31 this year, PineBridge had US$80.3 billion in AUM.