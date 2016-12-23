Jennifer Theunissen appointed COO for Asia at PineBridge

18 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Jennifer Theunissen has been appointed to the new role of chief operating officer (COO) for Asia at global asset manager PineBridge Investments (PineBridge). As COO she will play a central role in co-ordinating compliance, finance, operations, product management and development, and technology functions across the region.

Jennifer Theunissen

With over 18 years of experience in financial services, 11 of which have been spent in Asia, Ms. Theunissen will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Julian Sluyters, global COO and Asia Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Mittal.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mr. Mittal remarks: “With about US$83 billion in assets under management globally, we pride ourselves on our deep in-market expertise across asset classes and solutions. This requires a continued focus on improving our operations and processes and ultimately, our service to clients.”

He continues: “Jennifer’s appointment to this new position enables us to continue to ensure we have robust operational standards and market-leading risk controls in place to support the continued growth of our business in Asia.”

Most recently, Ms. Theunissen served as COO of asset management Asia Pacific for Deutsche Asset Management in Hong Kong. Prior to that, she worked at Credit Suisse Asset Management, also in Hong Kong, supporting the business across all major markets in Asia.

The announcement of this new role follows a series of appointments by PineBridge as the firm continues to grow its team and operations in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in the institutional space.

PineBridge is majority-owned by a subsidiary of Pacific Century Group, an Asia-based private investment group. As of September 30 this year, the firm had $82.6 billion in AUM.