Ping An posts better-than-expected net profit in first half of 2017

22 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Ping An Insurance, the second largest insurer in China, posted a better-than-expected net profit of 43.42 billion RMB (US$6.51 billion) in the first six months of the year, thanks to the growth of its life insurance premiums.

The figure was up 6.5% from a year ago.

The market had expected net profit in the 36.5 billion RMB-38 billion RMB range.

The company’s premium income surged 37.5% year-on-year to 237.7 billion RMB, Ping An says in the results released on August 17.

Written premiums for new business generated by its core life and health insurances amounted to 105.6 billion RMB, from 76.21 billion RMB in the year-ago period.

The company had 18.54 million new individual clients in the first half of the year, 10.6% higher than in the first six months of 2016. As at June 30, it had a total of 143 million individual clients.

Ping An says it had total assets of 5.97 trillion RMB as at June 30, 7.2% higher than at the end of 2016.

Total investment assets in its insurance funds were up 12.6% year-on-year to 2.21 trillion RMB.

The insurance funds recorded a net investment income of 61.82 billion RMB in the first half of 2017, compared to 59.75 billion RMB in the year-ago period.

Ping An says the company took advantage of the correction in the fixed-income market and opportunities arising from stock market volatility in the course of rebalancing its assets.

The firm optimised its holdings of Hong Kong equities via the stock connect programme linking the city and the Mainland, and further diversified its portfolio allocation to reduce risk exposure, it adds.

The Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock linkages, which were launched between 2014 and 2016, enable Hong Kong investors to access China’s A-shares, and allow Mainland investors to trade Hong Kong-listed stocks.

“Ping An’s portfolio diversification is expected not to be affected by the tightening regulatory controls on insurance outbound investment in the wake of the capital outflow,” Patrick Shum, investment director of Tengard Fund Management, tells Asia Asset Management.

Chen Wenhui, vice chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, said in an interview with Securities Times, a Mainland financial daily, in February that some Mainland insurers behaved recklessly when it came to offshore acquisitions, and that Beijing is stepping up to stem capital outflows that puts pressure on the RMB.

According to Mr. Shum, Mainland insurers, with their strong investment appetites, will keep seeking new investment opportunities in light of their growing insurance assets.