Unfavourable domestic market weighs on Ping An’s investment income

24 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

Chinese insurance giant Ping An Insurance (Group) (Ping An) posted a sharp decline in investment income last year due to a weak domestic capital market and lower trading gains.

The company’s total investment income fell 20.1% year-on-year to 91.71 billion RMB (US$13.31 billion) in 2016, from 114.75 billion RMB the previous year.

Its total investment yield dropped 2.5 percentage points to 5.3%, from 7.8% in 2015.

Ping An posted a net profit of 72.36 billion RMB in 2016, up from 65.17 billion RMB in 2015. The profit figure is in line with market expectations, according to an industry expert Asia Asset Management spoke to.

Ping An says in its financial results released on Wednesday (March 22) that the decline in its investment income was mainly due to a weak domestic capital market and a significant drop in realised gains, including stock and fund trading profits.

The insurer notes that there were wide fluctuations in stocks and bonds throughout 2016. It says there was a slump in the A-share market at the beginning of 2016, while bonds fluctuated widely at the end of the year, with the number of credit risk events hitting a record high.

During the period, Ping An says it carried out in-depth analyses of macro-economic trends, proactively allocated funds to quality fixed-income assets and preferred stocks with controlled risks, seized opportunities in the volatile equity market, and adjusted its allocation to equities flexibly. The company also invested in Hong Kong stocks to diversify investment risk.

As of the end of 2016, Ping An had approximately 1.97 trillion RMB in total investments compared to 1.73 trillion RMB in 2015. Fixed income investments accounted for 74.6% of the total, versus 77.7% in 2015.

The company’s equity investments and cash holdings were at 16.9% and 6.3%, respectively, compared to 16.2% and 4.6% a year earlier. Investment properties accounted for 2.2%, up from 1.5% in 2015.

Ping An’s asset management arm, Ping An Asset Management, posted a net profit of 2.22 billion RMB in 2016. Its total AUM grew 14.9% year-on-year to about 2.26 trillion RMB as of December 31, 2016. Of this, third-party AUM rose 14% to 280.03 billion.

The insurance company says Ping An Asset Management would try to expand its third-party asset management business in future.

Ping An’s overseas asset management arm, Ping An Asset Management (Hong Kong), had total AUM of HK$48.09 billion (US$6.98 billion) at the end of 2016.