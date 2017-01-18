Pioneer bullish on Chinese and Indian credits

Despite the possible negative impact of US president-elect Donald Trump’s anti-trade policies on capital flow into Asia credits, specific sectors such as China investment grade (IG) and Indian high yield (HY) remain attractive to investors due to their stable fundamentals, says Pioneer Investments.

Yerlan Syzdykov, head of emerging markets, bonds and high yield at Pioneer Investments, tells Asia Asset Management that higher US Treasury yields would pressure total returns on Asian credits, as most Asia bonds are IG-rated.

He elaborates: “Asian HY is expensive relative to US HY. Also, the market is generally positive on US HY on the back of the Trump administration’s commitment to lifting US growth through infrastructure spending and tax cuts. In comparison, Asian IG is fairly valued because of favourable technical, high-credit quality to help mitigate potential negative shocks from US trade policies, and the fact that both US IG and Asian HY spreads are trading at near to a two-year high level.”

Mr. Syzdykov continues: “Despite anticipated weakening capital flows, relative to other emerging markets (EM) such as Central Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, Asian credit has been the least dependent on foreign capital flows as the region has a vast domestic savings pool,” he explains. “Therefore, on spread terms, it is rather defensive within the EM universe.”

From an asset allocation perspective, Mr. Syzdykov claims that he is underweight on the Asian property sector. Recent data could suggest a near-term peak in Chinese property sales, indicating that the government’s efforts to cool the residential market are working.

“Also, we note demanding valuations, particularly as spreads are trading at historical highs. Offshore supply from Chinese property players is also increasing as onshore financing becomes more restrictive and expensive,” he says. “That said, we remain overweight in Chinese IG and are positive on Indian HY. Chinese IG real estate offers a stronger investment case versus HY. We maintain a positive expectation on the Indian growth story in the medium to long-term.”

Mr. Syzdykov also expects less defaults in Asia this year compared to 2016, simply because commodity-related corporate fundamentals have improved considerably, whilst the bull rally in EM credit over the past 12 months has enabled many HY corporates to refinance at a much more reasonable rate.

“Chinese state-owned enterprise (SOE) default remains largely politically-driven. Last year we had five to six onshore SOE defaults, but only Bohai Steel has a small offshore bond, and the impact to the Asia credit market has been quite minimal. This year is an important transition year for Chinese politics, so we would expect the Chinese government to treat SOE defaults more cautiously and be unlikely to want to rock the boat too much,” he concludes.