Premia Partners launches first smart beta China ETFs in Hong Kong

27 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Premia Partners has entered the exchange-traded fund (ETF) market with the launch of the first multi-factor smart beta China equity ETFs in Hong Kong.

The new Premia CSI Caixin China Bedrock Economy ETF and the Premia CSI Caixin China New Economy ETF, were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on October 24.

Premia Partners, a Hong Kong-based investment firm, says in a statement that the ETFs are “designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to the China A-shares markets”.

The ETFs are designed to track the CSI Caixin Bedrock Economy Index and the CSI Caixin New Economic Engine Index. The index customisation is provided by Caixin Rayliant Smart Beta, a joint venture between Caixin, a Mainland financial media publisher, and Hong Kong’s Rayliant Global Advisors.

In the October 23 statement, Rebecca Chua, managing partner of Premia Partners, says the ETFs use strategies that are “based on robust academic research into China factor performance and are the first to capture the nuances of mainstream and new economy Mainland markets instead of a narrow market capitalisation approach.” The new economy includes emerging industries such as e-commerce and online gaming.

The ETFs utilise a fundamental, multi-factor approach to replicate the composition of their underlying indexes through the Stock Connect between the Mainland and Hong Kong.

The Stock Connect enables Hong Kong investors to access Mainland stock markets, and allows Mainland investors to trade Hong Kong-listed stocks.

According to a Hong Kong-based ETF sales manager, the Premia Partners ETFs drew “overwhelming market response” on the first trading day.

“But it’s hard to say whether these kinds of products will be a popular theme to local investors. It is very dependent on the underlying assets,” she tells Asia Asset Management on condition of anonymity.

“We’ve also seen some China index tracking leveraged and inverse products have gained significant investor attraction in Hong Kong recently,” she adds.

There are currently 157 ETFs listed on the HKEX.