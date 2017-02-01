Asia-focussed PE fundraising saw a decline in 2016, says Preqin

01 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, India, Japan By Asia Asset Management

The growing instability in the global market has put a dent in fundraising activities for Asia-focussed private equity (PE), with the sum raised by PE funds falling by 21% year-on-year to around US$40 billion in 2016, according to data provider Preqin.

Preqin stated in a report that the PE market in Asia waned in 2016, with the number of funds closed and the total amount of capital raised seeing a decline over two consecutive years.

In 2016, the number of Asia-focussed PE funds totalled 148, raising $40 billion through the year. This was down from the 214 funds closed in 2015, worth $51 billion, and the 226 funds closed in 2014 worth $65 billion.

Meanwhile, venture capital (VC) fundraising was broadly on par with previous years, but buyout fundraising fell by 21% from 2015, and growth fundraising fell by 58%.

With regards to the VC market, Preqin explains that Asia continues to vie with North America as the most active VC market in the world. “China, India, and Japan are in the top five countries with the highest number of active fund managers, and China in particular has accounted for a growing proportion of global VC deal activity over recent years,” said the report.

In the context of the global PE buyout market, Preqin claims that Asia’s best days could be behind it: “Funds focussed on Asia accounted for just 7% of total buyout fundraising in 2016, its lowest share since 2012. Additionally, the total value of buyout-backed deals in the region fell by 55% compared to 2015, with 257 deals taking place worth a combined $24 billion.”

From an investor perspective, Preqin states that Asia has long been viewed as a key growth market for the PE industry. The three regions most investors cited as presenting the best opportunities in 2017 were emerging Asia, China and India. The report added: “However, despite the deceleration of economic growth in China and the Bank of Japan’s adoption of negative interest rate, parts of the continent are still only just starting to explore PE investments. Asia-based investors account for just 13% of the global PE investor universe at the start of 2017.”