Principal poaches Suresh Singh from BlackRock

21 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Hong Kong, Singapore, Ireland By Asia Asset Management

Former BlackRock senior executive Suresh Singh has joined Principal Global Investors (Principal) as head of funds distribution for Asia.

Suresh Singh

Based in Singapore, he reports to the firm’s global head of wealth advisory services, Nicholas Lyster and head of the Southeast Asian region, Celestine Khoo. Mr. Singh’s responsibilities will include introducing the capabilities of the company’s investment boutiques, covering specialities in equities, fixed income, real estate, and alternatives to key intermediaries, fund selectors, and investment platforms.

Commenting on the new hire, Mr. Lyster says: “We are delighted to have Suresh join us. He brings a breadth of experience and deep understanding of the Asian wealth market. His appointment is part of our strategy to build our relationships with wealth managers. We have some high quality investment capabilities that they will find helpful in the current challenging investment environment. These capabilities can be delivered either through our range of Dublin UCITS funds or via sub-advisory relationships.”

He goes on to say: “We are currently expanding our fund distribution business in Europe and Asia to wealth managers, particularly private banks, and plan to bring in investment and sales professionals accordingly to help manage our growing business and ambitions in these regions.”

Mr. Singh joined BlackRock in 2011 and was most recently responsible for the build-out of the company’s dedicated wealth and asset management relationship management team for iShares ETFs, covering clients in Singapore and Hong Kong. Before BlackRock, he was at Macquarie where he started and ran the fund of hedge funds business in Sydney before moving to Singapore to expand the sales efforts in Southeast Asia, covering institutional and private wealth clients. He has also worked for Bankers Trust and National Australia Bank.

“Suresh will serve a key role in developing the long-term relationships within the Asia wealth market. We value his knowledge and expertise in the region as well as the opportunities it will bring,” remarks Ms. Khoo.

As of June 30 this year, Principal’s AUM reached US$402.7 billion.