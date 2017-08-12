China’s inclusion in MSCI doesn’t erase investment risk

26 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Natalie Leung

The inclusion of China’s A-shares in the MSCI emerging markets benchmark index is expected to boost investment in the country, but global investors must be mindful of potential risks, according to Robert F. Baur, chief global economist at US asset manager Principal Global Investors.

US index provider MSCI Inc announced on June 20 that it would add 222 A-shares to its benchmark emerging markets index next year, representing a weighting of 0.73% in the indicator. The stocks will be included in two phases, in May and August 2018.

Mr. Baur tells Asia Asset Management in an exclusive interview that China will benefit from the inclusion in terms of new money flow.

This will come from global investors who hold passive investment – an investment strategy that tracks a market-weighted index passively – as they will have increased allocation to Chinese A-shares. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of passive investment can draw more funds to China.

Mr. Baur also believes the entry of more foreign investors who have a long-term view will help to change the typically short-term investment mindset of Chinese investors.

Nevertheless, he warns that investors have to be aware of the potential risks of investing in Chinese stocks.

Many foreign investors worry that growing debts in China may cause a financial crisis, but Mr. Baur does not see this as a big possibility in the next few years.

Instead, he is more worried about issues such as manipulation of share prices. This has become a concern for many investors as the Chinese government can easily influence the market through its state-owned enterprises.

A lack of clarity in China’s accounting rules also makes it hard for investors to track the earnings of Chinese companies, he says.

Mr. Baur is also worried about the potential risk that some of the companies that will be added to the MSCI index might be suspended from trading.

Foreign investors would like to understand more about the Chinese market in terms of growth potential and regulations over the long term before making any investment decisions.

As such, Mr. Baur believes they will not necessarily flock to increase their exposure to the Chinese market after the A-shares are included in the MSCI benchmark next year.