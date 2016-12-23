Provident funds receive boost in Thailand

15 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Thailand By Asia Asset Management

Thailand’s 900 billion baht (US$25.49 billion) corporate provident funds industry received a major boost last week that is set to see the sector expand significantly in the years ahead. On November 8, the Thai cabinet agreed to push through a bill in Parliament that aims to make provident funds compulsory for the private sector.

The bill is expected to be legislated by the current government next year; the move could well double the assets under management in the industry in which contributions are currently made on a voluntary basis.

“The fund management industry in Thailand will be a major beneficiary of the move,” said Dr. Pisit Leeahtam, the president of the Association of Provident Funds (AOP) in Thailand.

Corporate provident funds in the private sector currently cover about 2.9 million employees out of a total work force of about 36 million people; government pensions provide coverage to about 3.6 million civil servants.

“Thailand’s pension coverage is very low so there is a lot more room for improvement,” explained Dr. Pisit.

Speaking at Asia Asset Management’s 9th Annual Thailand Roundtable last week, Dr. Pisit said that voluntary provident funds have been set up by just over 17,000 firms, and they account for less than 3% of some 640,000 small-to-medium enterprises in the country.