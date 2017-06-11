Prudential names new Asia head

23 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Europe, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

UK-based insurer Prudential plc (Prudential) has appointed its chief financial officer, Nic Nicandrou, as the chief executive of its Asian life insurance and asset management subsidiary, Prudential Corporation Asia. He will replace Tony Wilkey in the position, who is leaving after ten years at the firm to “pursue new challenges”, Prudential said in a recent statement.

Nic Nicandrou

Mr. Wilkey, who will stay on at the firm until July to support an orderly transition, commented: “We have built a strong and sustainable business and I am proud of what has been achieved. I know that the team are capable of taking it to even greater heights.”

According to the statement, 51-year-old Mr. Nicandrou began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Before joining Prudential in 2009 as CFO, he worked at UK-based Aviva, where he held a number of senior roles.

Commenting on his new Asia role, Mr. Nicandrou said: “I have always admired the talent and enthusiasm of our colleagues in Asia and I am hugely looking forward to joining the team. Prudential’s purpose is to de-risk people’s lives and help them secure their financial future. Asia remains central to the group’s prospects and we are privileged to have the opportunity to serve the fast-growing wealth and protection needs of current and future generations of customers in the region.”

Furthermore, Prudential announced that Mark FitzPatrick would take over from Mr. Nicandrou as its CFO. Mr. FitzPatrick is currently a managing partner of Deloitte UK and a member of its executive committee. He has 26 years of global industry experience, and his roles at Deloitte have included leading the CFO training programme and the insurance and investment management audit practice.

Commenting on Mr. FitzPatrick's new role in the statement, Mr. Nicandrou said: “We have built a sustainable and high-quality franchise, and I am excited to be part of driving our future success in one of the fastest-growing and least-penetrated insurance markets in the world. I have thoroughly enjoyed being group CFO and I am pleased to hand over the baton to a talented and experienced professional in Mark.”

Paul Manduca, chairman of Prudential, added: “Succession planning is taken extremely seriously by the board and today’s appointments are another example of this process working well. I would like to welcome Mark to the board, to congratulate Nic on his move to Asia, and to thank Tony for his dedicated service to the group over many years.”

Prudential and its affiliated companies serve around 24 million insurance customers, and the company had £599 billion (US$776.77 billion) in AUM as of December 31, 2016. Prudential Corporation Asia comprises Prudential’s life insurance operations in Asia, and its Asian asset management company, Eastspring Investments, which had about US$153.4 billion in total AUM as at end-2016.