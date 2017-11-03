ESG: Asia leading the way on responsible investment

03 November 2017

The 2013 collapse of Rana Plaza, an eight-storey manufacturing building in Bangladesh, brought to light a series of supply chain management issues for many global garment manufacturers. The episode not only affected the garment industry, but also shook up consumers. For investors, it highlighted the importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices as a key factor driving investor behaviour.

As the 24-hour news cycle and social media flashed images of the destruction and human toll of the tragedy around the world, information on the intolerable conditions in the building was complemented by a list of global brand names that had been sourcing products from its tenants.

Investor dollars were quick to respond, sending the shares of affected companies plummeting in an expression of deep disapproval with the corporate behaviour exposed by the events. While the Rana Plaza tragedy is a particularly dramatic example, ESG factors are increasingly influencing investor behaviour in markets around the world. In fact, a study by Ernst & Young1 suggests that as younger millennials enter investment markets, they are swelling a cohort of individuals insisting that their portfolios reflect their personal values and beliefs.

In a less dramatic, but no less effective, demonstration of this growing investor influence, Scandinavian institutional investors recently pledged to divest from banks – whether in Asia, North America or the EU – that support destructive palm oil ventures in South Asia2. These instances of investment dollars being mobilised to influence investee behaviour are testament to the growing relevance of ESG factors.

ESG investing entrenched in Asia as returns show efficacy

While ESG is not something new to investing, how deeply it is now entrenched in portfolio management may come as a surprise to some. Here in Asia, for instance, both the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX)3 and Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKX)4 have requested that all listed companies submit sustainability reporting or justify their reasons if they choose not to do so.

Amid motivation such as the SGX and HKX directives, it may be of note that 48% of portfolio managers in Asia currently incorporate ESG factors into their investment decisions, exceeding the 45% concurrently recorded in the EU5.

And these portfolio managers are not only motivated by their moral compasses and market directives. Indeed, the growing prevalence of ESG investing owes as much if not more to its contribution to risk-adjusted returns. A study published in the Journal of Sustainable Finance & Investment examined nearly 1,000 companies across 12 industries and concluded that the ESG group showed “lower stock return volatility in comparison to the reference companies – on average by 28.67%.”6

Why this may be the case is a topic open to debate, but one factor that is widely cited is that ESG information is one of the few truly forward looking data sets that investment managers have access to. While historic sales and stock performance play an important role in evaluating a stock’s investment potential, the data and conclusions derived from it is always accompanied by the caveat that past performance is not indicative of future events.

ESG practices, on the other hand, may provide unique forward-looking insights about an investee company. One need look no further than the resource extraction industry, where the amount of historical dollars spent on safety equipment and staff training can be considered highly predictive of how damaging a mine shaft collapse may be to the relevant company’s reputation and operations. ESG spending, from this perspective, may be factored into the balance sheet as a type of reputation and operational insurance policy.

Applying the three pillars of ESG investing in Asia

At its base, ESG investing is about detailed analysis of three factors: Environmental, Social and Governance practices. A close look at how these factors play out in Asia can be instructive in terms of how they can influence investment performance.

factor evaluates whether a company's environmental practices have the potential to result in regulatory actions that could materially affect operations or financial performance. It could relate to contributions to climate change or issues arising from pollution, water and waste management, biodiversity and habitat protection. In Asia, the palm oil plantation example cited above is one of the most instructive. An investment manager incorporating ESG factors into their investment process would first consider a company’s impact on the environment, such as its financing of environmentally destructive palm oil operations. This could have a material impact on the bank in question, as it could find its sources of liquidity constrained and its ability to operate efficiently compromised by its exposure to this environmental issue. The implications are equally stark for a company that is dumping waste in a river or applying toxic pesticides to agricultural products. The Social factor considers how a firm’s business practices affect the people it employs and the community it operates in. This may include labour conditions, safety standards, equal employment practices and government and community relations. The Rana Plaza example cited above is one of the most egregious examples of how a firm’s social practices can affect a company’s business and stock performance. European and North American clothing brands suffered reputation and economic damage due to their association with Rana Plaza.



The social pillar goes beyond a company’s labour practices, however, and also factors in how its business impacts society. One example would be the large number of institutional portfolios that have divested from tobacco companies. This is due to the impact cigarettes have on health and the potential that those companies could face further constraints to their ability to market or distribute their products or further fines for their contribution to health problems.



That being said, a portfolio that incorporates ESG factors in its investment criteria is not proscribed from investing in tobacco companies. Rather, it can still invest in a tobacco company if it can be shown that these issues do not pose a material risk to its ability to operate, its revenues and, ultimately, its stock price. This qualification applies equally across the Environmental, Social and Governance factors.



factor considers how a firm’s business practices affect the people it employs and the community it operates in. This may include labour conditions, safety standards, equal employment practices and government and community relations. The Rana Plaza example cited above is one of the most egregious examples of how a firm’s social practices can affect a company’s business and stock performance. European and North American clothing brands suffered reputation and economic damage due to their association with Rana Plaza. The social pillar goes beyond a company’s labour practices, however, and also factors in how its business impacts society. One example would be the large number of institutional portfolios that have divested from tobacco companies. This is due to the impact cigarettes have on health and the potential that those companies could face further constraints to their ability to market or distribute their products or further fines for their contribution to health problems. That being said, a portfolio that incorporates ESG factors in its investment criteria is not proscribed from investing in tobacco companies. Rather, it can still invest in a tobacco company if it can be shown that these issues do not pose a material risk to its ability to operate, its revenues and, ultimately, its stock price. This qualification applies equally across the Environmental, Social and Governance factors. Finally, the Governance factor examines whether a company’s management facilitates efficient operation in the interest of its investors and/or shareholders. Pertinent considerations here are board independence and accountability, minority shareholder rights, management transparency, anti-corruption practices and executive compensation schemes. One need look no further than the recent fall of South Korea’s Park Guen Hye government amid charges of influence peddling and the subsequent prosecution and sentencing of Jay Lee, heir apparent to the Samsung Group, to see the potential for weak governance to destroy value at an otherwise strong firm.



In particular, poor governance can incentivise management to chase aggressive short-term growth targets regardless of long-term implications. It can also create a situation where lack of transparency leads significant issues from being undetected for a long time, as was the case in the recent accounting scandal at Toshiba in Japan.

When non-financial factors hit the bottom line

It is important to note that in most cases ESG factors won’t appear in a company’s financial statements. In fact, responsible ESG practices may even have a short-term financial cost, not paying off until the long term.

For instance, if the global brands doing business with suppliers operating in Rana Plaza had undertaken ESG due diligence – including checking safety standards and working conditions – it would have resulted in near-term costs and potential delays to large orders. However, over the long term, these checks could have identified the problems with the building and the conditions many employees were working in, saving lives and safeguarding corporate reputations.

This is just one anecdotal example of the increasing evidence that suggests a strong link between superior ESG practices and corporate financial performance. We believe it points to why ESG analysis should be an integral part of the risk management practices employed by investment managers.

Here in Asia, we believe the balance has already tipped in favour of ESG analysis – one can consider the fact that the UN “Principles of Responsible Investing” (PRI) programme held its annual conference in the region in 2016 as testament to this. If the prevailing evidence suggests one thing, it is that ESG considerations will play an increasingly prominent role in investment management on a global scale.

*Written exclusively for Asia Asset Management by Juan Aronna, head of investment solutions and products Asia, and Iryna Drobysheva, associate director, ESG and portfolio specialist, at RBC Wealth Management