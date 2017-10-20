CYPA to launch first rental apartment-linked REIT in China

20 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Hui Ching-hoo

China Young Professional Apartments (CYPA), a Beijing-based operator of rental apartments, is set to launch the country’s first quasi real estate investment trust (REIT) based on rental income from apartments.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange said in a statement on October 13 that it has given approval to CYPA to list its CYPA REIT, with total fundraising of 270 million RMB (US$40.77 million).

CYPA, which was established in 2012, operates apartments targeted at white-collar workers in the central business districts of major Chinese cities. It has total assets of about 160 million RMB.

Chinese venture capital manager SAIF Partners is a major investor in the company.

CYPA did not say when the REIT would be listed, and the company did not respond to questions from Asia Asset Management (AAM) about the listing date and the use of proceeds from the fundraising.

The upcoming listing coincides with measures released by Beijing recently to speed up development of the residential leasing market, an analyst with a Mainland fund advisory firm tells AAM, on condition of anonymity

According to the analyst, the launch will “definitely set a good example to the market to press ahead with the securitisation of real assets.”

China’s residential leasing market has been growing amid strong demand. LPlus Research Institute, a real estate information provider, estimates that the market is expected to grow to 4.6 trillion RMB in 2030, from 1.1 trillion RMB in 2016.

“Rental apartment-based REITs are not a new concept overseas, but might look attractive to Mainland retail investors compared to office-linked REITs products as local investors are more familiar with the mass residential market,” Victor Yeung, managing partner of Admiral Investment, tells AAM.

However, he adds that examples from overseas suggest that the net operating income – which is used to analyse property investment – of REITs that are based on rental apartments is relatively low compared to other real estate assets.

“Compared to the mature REIT markets such as Singapore, China’s REIT market, or the so-called C-REIT market, is very different from international standards in terms of taxation and ownership of properties. There is still a lot of work needed to be done for China to reform its REIT market,” Mr. Yeung says.