Nikko AM, Straits Trading jointly launch new REIT ETF in Singapore

30 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Japan, Singapore By Natalie Leung

Japan’s Nikko Asset Management (Nikko AM) and Singapore’s The Straits Trading Company Ltd (Straits Trading) have jointly launched what they say is the world’s first exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking Asia ex-Japan real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The fund, NikkoAM-StraitsTrading Asia ex-Japan REIT ETF, was listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday (March 29), taps into the growing demand for ETFs as a product as well as REITs as an asset class. The companies said in a joint statement that it’s the first ETF Nikko AM has launched outside of Japan.

The new ETF, with its access to a portfolio of REITs in Asia, provides investors with exposure to properties in high-growth sectors such as financial hubs, middle class consumption and tourism. It’s benchmarked to the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Asia ex-Japan Net Total Return REIT index, which comprises REITs across developed and emerging countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Our goal is to provide progressive solutions to the global investors we serve. In this strategic partnership with Straits Trading, we create greater access to Asian REITs for investors in the region and globally. Singapore is the natural place to list the ETF given that it is the REITs capital of Asia,” Takumi Shibata, president and chief executive officer of Nikko AM said in a statement.

“We are excited about the opportunities that this ETF presents as we see a growing appetite for high-yielding products among investors in the region, particularly those with retirement planning in mind,” said Chew Gek Khim, executive chairman of Straits Trading, in the statement.

The two firms have seeded the ETF with S$42.6 million (US$30.47 million). This, together with the S$11.8 million raised from retail investors during the initial offer period, meant that the ETF opened for trading with about S$54.4 million in AUM. According to the statement, this is the first ETF with an anchor investment of such a size launched on the SGX.

“Nikko AM’s Asia REIT ETF diversifies not just across different Asian country exposures but also across different REIT sub-sectors such as retail malls, office space, industrial and warehousing, hospitality and even healthcare properties,” Phillip Yeo, Singapore-based international head of product development and management at Nikko AM, tells Asia Asset Management.

He pointed out that the investment risk is similar to that of a diversified portfolio of REITs, saying: “In the short run, REITs tend to be higher correlated to equity markets and less correlated with fixed income markets.”

Nikko AM was managing US$170.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2016.