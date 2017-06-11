The changing face of responsible investing

26 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Hui Ching-hoo

The popularity of incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into investing decisions is growing amongst institutional investors globally. However, they face two major challenges – climate change and governance – when implementing ESG strategies, according to investment consultant Mercer.

New York-based Rich Nuzum, wealth leader, growth markets of Mercer, tells Asia Asset Management in an exclusive interview that about 70% of institutional investors outside the US and 50% in the US have at least one ESG factor they integrate in their investment processes: “We’ve already passed the “tipping point” with the majority participation; the question is on which issue they look into and how they implement the mandate,” he says.

Elizabeth Oh, head of investment advisory, Korea at Mercer, confirms that ESG is gaining traction across Asia. “We’ve received an increasing amount of ESG-related enquiries from local pension and sovereign wealth funds in Asia over the past three years. As such, our investment due diligence report has an ESG section with a rating system, which helps investors to pursue ESG allocation more effectively,” she says.

According to Mr. Nuzum, one of the factors commonly overlooked by observers is on how to accept the “governance” element of ESG in an uncontroversial manner.

“For example, we’ve seen that corporate governance has come under hot debate in Japan. Many practitioners argue that the Japanese economy has underperformed because universal shareholders cannot receive reasonable returns from holding Japanese stocks. This dilemma is mainly due to the ill-functioning allocation of corporate control.”

He adds: “In this context, we believe more activism from institutional shareholders will drive higher return on equities for the entire Japan stock market. From our perspective, we help our clients to be more aware of the issues, such as dividend policies and capital allocation policies.”

Mr. Nuzum says that climate change has become one of the major issues in the ESG universe, noting that it’s “very difficult to draw the line” on some securities selections on climate change, especially on the screening of energy companies.

He points out that “the industry is becoming more sophisticated. Some investors tend to stay away from energy companies because of their carbon combustion process; however, these companies might later participate in renewable technology or alternative sources of energy.”

Mr. Nuzum finished by saying: “Overall, it’s ultimately dependent on the investors’ approach – there is still a lot of work to be done in regard to ESG investing.”