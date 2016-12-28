Ireland qualifies for RQFII status with 50 billion RMB quota

Ireland has become the latest jurisdiction to jump on the RQFII (RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors) bandwagon, having been granted a 50 billion RMB (US$7.19 billion) RQFII quota from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

The Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) said in a statement that the issuance of the RQFII license would allow UCITS (Undertakings for the Collective Investment of Transferable Securities) and alternative funds domiciled in Ireland to apply for permission to invest in RMB securities.

CBI Governor Philip Lane commented that the decision by Chinese authorities to allocate an RQFII quota to Ireland would serve to further support the economic and financial linkages between Ireland and China: “The engagement between the PBOC and the CBI as part of this initiative also represents an important step in further strengthening bilateral financial cooperation between the two jurisdictions. Initiatives such as this further global economic integration and may therefore result in potential macroeconomic gains for the jurisdictions concerned.”

Launched in 2011, the RQFII programme allows overseas institutions to utilise RMB funds raised offshore to invest directly in the Mainland onshore market, including in equities, bonds, and money market investments. Ireland is the 18th jurisdiction to be granted the RQFII status, following in the footsteps of the UK, France, Germany and Korea.

As of the end of November, China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) had granted an aggregated RQFII quota of 523.7 billion RMB to 175 foreign institutions.

In September, SAFE further eased the approval process for RQFII quotas for A-share purchases. The bureau now grants RQFII quotas to foreign investors based on asset size, rather than allocating a specified amount as per before.