The rise of real assets

29 September 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global By David Macfarlane

The rise in real-asset investing in Asia can be largely attributed to institutions’ exposure to real estate and infrastructure investments, as well as commodities to a lesser extent. Real-asset investors anticipate strong market growth in Asian real assets and intend to increase their exposure to this region. As market acceptance on real assets in Asia increases, there are more products and strategies in the real-asset sector available to investors, and the more sophisticated investors have gone into specialised sectors.

“As an experienced investor in real assets, we believe the market will continue to develop, with real assets becoming a more significant allocation in investors’ portfolio. With populations ageing around the world, we will likely see: (1) more securitisation of real assets to address the liquidity needs of investors (especially the real ones); and (2) more products such as reverse mortgages in property to allow investors to unwind the portfolio to generate a stream of income,” says Kerry Ching, managing director – Asia at AMP Capital.

According to Jodie Gunzberg, global head of commodities and real assets at S&P Dow Jones Indices, the demand for real assets has increased greatly in the past decade as risk management has come to the forefront. She points out that from the high correlations experienced during the recession period of 2001–2003, in the global financial crisis from 2007–2009, and most recently from the Chinese stock market volatility, many investors are moving away from security-type-based asset allocations like the traditional stock, bond and real-estate mixes.

“They are now considering real assets an asset class from their similarities in risk type in providing inflation protection and diversification. An example of what a risk-based allocation may look like would be a mix that uses growth, income, liquidity and inflation, where real assets fill the inflation bucket. Based on industry surveys, 80% of institutions have a real assets target of 1–15% and between 60–70% of plans are underinvested, so it is reasonable to think there may be more growth ahead,” Ms. Gunzberg explains.