AAM introduces new regular column: The Responsible Investor

13 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Asia Asset Management

Asia Asset Management has kick-started its new regular quarterly segment – The Responsible Investor. In its April edition, AAM talks to Yu-Ming Wang, global head of investment and chief investment officer - international at Nikko Asset Management, about his firm’s commitment to, and belief in, sustainable and ethical investing.

To view the first instalment, please click here.

AAM will be profiling selected companies and individuals with a focus on responsible investing on a regular basis in the months and years ahead. To find out more or to introduce your firm’s responsible investment capabilities, please send an email to david.macfarlane@asiaasset.com.