Malaysia stems ringgit’s slide at the expense of export FX proceeds

07 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Malaysia By Natalie Leung

Malaysia’s central bank has imposed a 25% cap on export proceeds held in foreign currencies in an attempt to shore up the ringgit and boost liquidity, despite the expected short-term repercussions.

The new measures, effective on December 5, require exporters to retain up to 25% of their export proceeds in foreign currencies, where previously exporters could decide on the amount to keep for future imports, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) in a statement.

Exporters are free to hedge and un-hedge up to six months of their foreign currency obligations, but would require approval from BNM if they want to hold higher balances, says the central bank.

BNM says all Malaysian ringgit proceeds from exports can earn a higher rate-of-return via a special deposit facility, with a 3.25% rate per annum, available via all commercial banks.

“Foreign currency arising from conversion of export proceeds will be used to ensure continuous liquidity of foreign currency in the onshore market,” says BNM.

Commenting on BNM’s move, Natixis’s Economist Trinh Nguyen believes this will help shore up reserves in the short-term, as long as the ringgit’s depreciation expectation is less than the 3.25% paid by BNM and is not disruptive to exporters.

“If an exporter sold US$1 million to BNM at the current spot rate, which is US$1-4.45 ringgit, then the exporter would break even if the ringgit slides by 3.25% to US$1-4.59 ringgit; assuming no transaction costs and the US dollar was not earning any interest,” Ms. Nguyen says.

The Malaysian ringgit has depreciated by 41% against dollar since 2014, and was one of the hardest-hit emerging market currencies following the result of the recent US presidential election, which sparked a global sell-off in emerging markets.

Natixis expects the ringgit to weaken to 4.5 to the US dollar by the close of 2016. Still, Ms. Nguyen says the rise of oil prices – which will support the current account and fiscal coffers, and Malaysia’s current account surplus and substantial foreign exchange reserves – can help the ringgit in the short-term.

Meanwhile, BNM will allow resident entities, including resident fund managers, to hedge their US dollar and offshore RMB exposures up to a limit of 6 million ringgit (US$1.35 million) per client, per bank, with an aim to broaden and deepen the Malaysian financial markets.

“Previously, hedging the ringgit to an overseas office of a licensed onshore bank required a firm commitment of actual transaction,” Ms. Nguyen tells Asia Asset Management.

“This is a liberalisation of the onshore ringgit hedging market. It certainly will not hurt but will unlikely replace offshore transactions, as the difference is that NDFs (non-deliverable forwards) require no underlying principle and that is a big difference.”

The new measures are one of the central bank’s latest attempts to stem the ringgit’s slide and bring ringgit trading onshore. BNM asked foreign banks to sign a commitment to cease trading ringgit in the NDF market last month.