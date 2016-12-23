RobecoSAM brings in Aris Prepoudis as its new CEO

06 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Switzerland, Netherlands By Asia Asset Management

Aris Prepoudis has been appointed as the new CEO of sustainable investment (SI) specialist RobecoSAM. The firm – an affiliate of global pure-play Netherlands-based asset manager Robeco – announced the appointment would become effective on January 1 next year, subject to FINMA (Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority) approval.

Mr. Prepoudis will take over from Reto Schwager, who has headed up the company as interim CEO since August 2016. Mr. Schwager will continue to perform as global head of private equity and a member of the company’s executive committee.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Prepoudis said: “I am proud and honoured to be named as CEO of RobecoSAM, the pioneer and global leader in sustainability investing for over two decades. I am looking forward to shaping the SI landscape by delivering cutting-edge asset management solutions to our clients. As the CEO, I will focus on profitable growth, further develop our expertise and leverage on the burgeoning interest in sustainability investing around the world.”

Albert Gnägi, chairman of the board of directors at RobecoSAM, added: “The board of directors is delighted to appoint Aris Prepoudis as the new CEO for RobecoSAM. Mr. Prepoudis brings to the company the ideal set of skills, an entrepreneurial mindset and a passion for sustainability investing. These qualities will be instrumental for continuing innovation and fostering profitable growth opportunities at RobecoSAM. The board of directors would also like to thank Reto Schwager for his commitment as RobecoSAM’s CEO ad interim, and for providing consistent leadership during the transition.”

A Swiss national, Mr. Prepoudis was most recently CEO of Vescore (formerly Notenstein Asset Management), an asset manager specialising in sustainable and quantitative investments. Prior to that, he was head of the institutional client business unit at Notenstein Privatbank. From 2000 to 2013, he worked at Bank Sarasin & Cie AG in various senior positions. Mr. Prepoudis began his career at STG Cooper & Lybrand (now PwC) and subsequently worked at ATAG Ernst & Young as an audit manager for Swiss mutual funds and banks.

RobecoSAM and Robeco are both subsidiaries of the Robeco Group. Together with S&P Dow Jones Indices, RobecoSAM publishes the globally recognised Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. As of June 30 this year, RobecoSAM, which was founded in 1995, had assets under management, advice and/or license in listed and private equity of approximately US$10.8 billion.