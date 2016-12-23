Robeco signs up to Taiwan ESG code

25 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan, Europe, Netherlands By Asia Asset Management

Netherlands-based asset manager Robeco Institutional Asset Management (Robeco) has become the latest signatory of the newly-launched Taiwan Stewardship Principles for institutional investors. In doing so, the firm is among the first global asset managers to commit to the new code, which was launched in July of this year.

Arnout van Rijn, chief investment officer (CIO), Asia Pacific, comments: “We are pleased to expand our commitment to stewardship as part of our sustainability investing approach by becoming a signatory of the Taiwan Stewardship Principles. Taiwan is an important geography for Robeco. We have been investing in Taiwanese stocks for over 20 years, and currently have over US$3.5 billion invested in the market.”

Robeco complies with a number of stewardship codes, including the UK Stewardship Code, the Dutch Eumedion Best Practice for Engaged Share-Ownership, the Hong Kong Principles for Responsible Ownership and the Japanese Stewardship Code. Furthermore, the company was one of the first signatories of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2006 and received the highest score awarded across all PRI Assessment modules.

“Sustainability investing is a spearhead of Robeco’s strategy and our commitment to stewardship codes is part of this. Our internal stewardship policy ensures compliance with the different stewardship codes. It outlines how we fulfil our duties as a good steward by engaging with invested companies on related issues, voting and transparent reporting on our approach,” notes Edith Siermann, Robeco’s global fixed income CIO.

She elaborates: “This involves more than just buying and selling securities to outperform a benchmark. We monitor investee companies and where appropriate, aim to improve environmental, social and corporate governance behaviour through attendance at shareholder meetings, the exercise of voting rights and engagement with management and company representatives.”

As at June 30 this year, Robeco had $146 billion in assets under management.